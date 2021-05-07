Pendleton Station Market's grand reopening is set for May 16. The community market will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 17 in front of the town water tower on Campbell Boulevard.
Mighty whistle roars used to fill the neighborhoods of Pendleton as trains traveled to and from Pendleton Station. Now the historic red building is the home of the Pendleton Station Market. Local farmers and artisans in the Western New York region are staffing the market; look for local produce, meats, dairy products, wine and spirits, art and crafts and food vendors on site.
Pendleton Station Market is a cooperative effort of town government, local businesses and residents. For more information, and a listing of featured vendors and special events from week to week, visit: PendletonStationMarket.Com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.