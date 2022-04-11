Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.