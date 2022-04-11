Pendleton Councilman Jason Evchich announced that the state officials were impressed with the work being done by the Town in consideration of awarding a $500,000 matching Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) for the Town Park project.
According to Evchich, Kate Badgley of New York State Parks, who has become a liaison for the Town to work with New York State Parks, said she was “extremely impressed” with the application and the way the Town residents and visitors “benefited from what we have here now” and she’s looking forward to working with the Town now and in the future.
Evchich broke the project into four parts: a parking lot, asphalt pathways for wheelchair access, the community center, ADA bathrooms and Supermatty’s Waterpark at a Monday night Town Board meeting.
“The only question I have with the community center, the design, (is) I’d like to get a more accurate quote,” Evchich said. “I don’t know if $560,000 from last year is the same. Just from looking at the project, but I didn’t have as much access to that portion.”
Evchich said this wasn’t a “huge issue” but once a contract is drawn and additional costs creep up – the price of asphalt being an example – then more paperwork would have to be submitted.
Part of the news, Evchich said, was that the $200,000 that the Town raised to match the Greenway funding for the community center can be also be used for the CFA matching grant.
At the same time, the New York State Dormitory Authority has granted the Town a $92,000 reimbursement grant to pay for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms.
Pendleton Supervisor Joel Maerten noted that the Town is experiencing multiple grant awards.
“The CFA grant is relatively new, we got that last fall,” Maerten said, also noting the NYSDA grant for bathrooms, as well as a grant for a Salt Storage structure also in the town.
“And the fourth one is the Greenway grant for the community center,” he said. “We got that about a year-and-a-half now. We’ve moved along with the architect, and now the Town Engineer with documents to bring this all together.”
Evchich said that Pendleton is providing something that many families are finding they need. Mason’s Mission is named after his deceased son who lived with a disability and who wanted to play in a playground, but often could not because the playgrounds were not designed with the idea of letting children in wheelchairs and other disabilities also have a share of the fun.
“Not only is it helping residents in Pendleton, it’s helping residents outside Pendleton. It’s a regional thing,” Evchich said. “Then they come here and they go to the coffeehouse, they get a pizza at Fritz (Fred's), or maybe they look to buy a home here! That’s essentially what we’re doing here.”
