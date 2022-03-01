An eight-lot subdivision is slated to be constructed along Creekbend Drive in the Town of Pendleton as per the recommendation of the Pendleton Planning Board in late-January.
When a development like this comes to the board, Pendleton Supervisor Joel Maerten said, there are two options available to the developer.
“Either the developer has to reserve and give to the town a certain percentage of property to be reserved as green space,” Maerten said. “Or they can make a payment as a replacement for that that is put into a separate fund, that we call the green space fund, to expand and improve current park spaces.”
According to meeting minutes the developer of the Jacus Eight-Lot Major Subdivsion, a 10.9-acre on the end of Creekbend Drive, agreed to pay $1,000 per-lot for eight-lots. Maerten said that this is typically what the town likes to see and has implemented in the past.
“We’d always gone with the fee because having all of these little parks around wouldn’t serve the residents as well as it would be to collect these fees and we invest them into the town park,” Maerten said, also noting that the expense of maintaining a lot of parks is also greater than that of maintaining the bigger space.
Likewise, Maerten said that many of the home owners in Pendleton have large yards and don’t need another place to recreate in unless it’s sizably bigger than their own property.
“Pendleton is a spacious place, people have large yards, so perhaps its like somewhere like Tonawanda where community parks would be put to good use,” he said. “A small park here and there would be expensive maintain and would get little use while the Town Park gets a lot of use. That’s why we’re investing there.”
The payment-in-lieu-of-parklands funds can only be used for park activities, Maerten said, so all funds from the subdivision will go directly to the town park.
A time-table for the proposed eight-lots could be constructed as soon as the end of this year, Maerten said, but also noted he “wouldn’t be surprised” if it could drag out depending on the cost of materials.
"It's adjacent to an already large development so in the grand scheme of things it's not going to be a change to the visible aspects of the area," he said. "A few houses added on to a very large development."
