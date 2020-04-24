The Pendleton town board will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the town hall, 6570 Campbell Boulevard. In accordance with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order prohibiting public assembly, members of the public may not participate in the meeting, Town Clerk Deborah Maurer said. Instead, the meeting will be recorded and transcribed and the minutes will be posted on the town website: www.pendletonny.us.
Pendleton town board will convene on Monday
