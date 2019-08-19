Pendleton Town Clerk suing to get term extension on ballot

Pendleton Town Clerk Deborah K. Maurer is challenging the Niagara County Board of Elections to include a referendum to extend her term of office on the ballot this November.
The Pendleton Town Board held a public hearing and adopted a local law to extend the clerk's term from two to four years at its Aug. 12 meeting. But an overhaul of the state's voting laws, signed into law Jan. 24, required that referendums be received by a county board of elections at least three months before the election — nearly triple the old requirement of 36 days.
So the board of elections, which received the referendum request Aug. 13, determined it could not include the referendum on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.
Maurer has petitioned for an Article 78 proceeding, in which a state court can overturn a ruling of a local or state government agency.
Pendleton Town Attorney Claude A. Joerg, who is also the county attorney, said the town followed state municipal home rule law and that law permits exceptions to the three-month requirement. He added that the county's election commissioners, Lora Allen and Jennifer Sandonato, will not certify the ballot until mid-September.
"It shouldn’t cause any hardships for the board of elections to put it on the ballot," Joerg said.
Maurer, of Meyer Road, does not have an opponent in her race for a second term as town clerk. She was elected to the post in 2017, again with no opponent.
Sandonato declined to comment on Maurer's legal action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.