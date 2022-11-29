The town of Pendleton's holiday tree lighting ceremony and celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the town hall.

Children's / family activities include crafts, coloring, singing and the arrival of Santa Claus on a Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company truck. Starpoint student violinists will perform. Pendleton Historical Society is contributing complimentary popcorn and hot cocoa. Tree lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

In addition, the historical society's annual homemade Christmas cookie sale will be in progress, and nonperishable foods are being collected for the Pendleton Food Pantry.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you