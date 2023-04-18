Pendleton’s Hometown Heroes program is still in the paperwork phase, but is slated for rollout in the community on Memorial Day. Soon, families of veterans will be able to see depictions of their loved ones in the Town Park for years to come.
While other towns in the area have Hometown Heroes banners set up along main streets and roads, organizers in Pendleton have elected to install banners on fencing in the town park. Their thinking is: Without wind, sleet and snow tearing them off their hinges, these banners will last longer.
Plus, Pendleton Veterans Association president Tom Thompson pointed out, the town is “stretched out” and there aren’t any centrally located main thoroughfares except Campbell Boulevard, which isn’t conducive to the Hometown Heroes message.
“Everyone’s going down it so fast; it’s supposed to be 45 (mph) but everybody knows people are going down it at 55 (mph), and you can’t really look up,” he said. “At the park people can really look at them.”
A coating will be applied to the vinyl banners to stop the vinyl from bending. That will allow for crisp photographs of the men and women being showcased, according to Thompson.
Any veteran who is or was, for a time, a resident or a business owner in the town, is eligible for inclusion in the display. The cost of a banner is approximately $100. Alongside the veteran’s photograph, there will be listing of where and when they served, from the Civil War through the current War on Terror.
The program is organized by PVA in conjunction with the Town of Pendleton. The town board voted to approve the display in the town park earlier this month, and Town Clerk Debbie Maurer said her office will begin accepting orders for Hometown Heroes banners on Memorial Day, May 29.
