The Campbell Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project is a step closer to fruition after the Pendleton town board authorized borrowing of $750,000 to cover the town’s potential share of the anticipated project cost.
Construction is at least two years out, according to town Supervisor Joel Maerten. The project is expected to qualify for a state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant, which would cover 60% of the $1.8 million tab.
Replacement of the three-quarter-mile Campbell Boulevard water main, between Mapleton and Lockport roads, is necessary due to repeated breaks in recent years, Maerten said.
The town board pre-approved a bond issue in the event borrowing is necessary to cover the town’s 40% share of a state-supported capital improvement project. It’s possible that reserve funds could cover a portion of the town’s share, in which case the town would not have to borrow the full, authorized amount, according to Maerten.
A decision on Pendleton’s WIIA grant request isn’t expected until July 2024. If the grant is awarded, construction would begin in 2025.
