The city planning board has recommended a special use permit for Belinda Ragland to operate a personal training business from her Continental Drive home.

The board met on Monday and had a second look at Ragland's request, which was voted down on a technicality in September. This time the vote in favor was 5-1.

Ragland got a second hearing after appealing to the Common Council, which voted unanimously to waive the $100 hearing fee.

Ragland noted that she will have no more than two clients at her home at a time.

Special use permits are granted by the Common Council.

