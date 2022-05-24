Three dogs were taken out of a residential structure fire on 40 Carlton Place after Lockport Fire Department responded at approximately 9:51 a.m. Tuesday morning.
While two of the dogs survived after being treated by a veterinarian, a third dog succumbed to smoke inhalation.
The fire was contained to the first floor where crews found the seat of the fire in the dining room. Within minutes of water application, the fire was knocked down and brought under control, read a press release on the incident. Crews used approximately 400 gallons of water to combat the blaze.
The second floor of the building suffered smoke damage only.
Estimates of the damage were $84,000 to the property and $30,000 to its contents.
Two firefighters were injured during the incident but did not require transport to the emergency room.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be accidental.
