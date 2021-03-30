Potential primary election contests are shaping up in several municipalities with the close of the party line petitioning period last week, according to the Niagara County Board of Elections.
NIAGARA COUNTY LEGISLATURE
In the 10th District, incumbent David E. Godfrey and challenger Trevor J. Ganshaw are both seeking the Republican party line.
Likewise in the 11th District, Kevin E. Aleong is challenging incumbent Anthony J. Nemi for the Republican party line, as well.
In the 15th District, Michael A. Hill is fighting to keep his seat against fellow-Republican Derek Caldwell. Each of them are seeking the Republican line.
Timothy E. Huether Sr. and Christopher P. Voccio are looking to take the Republican line in the 6th District and take on William D. Kennedy II who has the Democratic and Working Families parties.
Incumbent Owen T. Steed is facing Jeffrey Elder for the Democratic line in the 4th District, who in turn has a challenger for the Working Families line in the form of Nicholas J. Pasceri.
In the County Courts, Michael E. Benedict and John J Ottaviano Jr. will face off to succeed Matthew J. Murphy’s current position as county court judge.
CITY OF LOCKPORT
Kathryn Kitty Fogle is seeking the Republican and Conservative party lines with Christopher S. Wronski also seeking the Republican line and Kyle T. Lambalzer seeking the Conservative line to for Debra Allport’s current seat on the Common Council. Christopher R. Toland is running for the Democratic line.
HARTLAND
Current Justice Linda L. Ark has a challenger in James L. Minner, as does Justice Scott R. Boudeman of Newfane in Andrew R. Johnson.
NEWFANE
Troy D. Barnes and John Syracuse seek the Republican line in the contest for supervisor.
PENDLETON
David I. Fischer and David A. Leible are leaving their places on town board to run for highway superintendent on the Republican line.
The remaining incumbent on the town board is Justin M. Graham who is being challenged by Joseph M. Hickman on the Republican and Conservative lines. Jane B. Moslow is also running for Pendleton Councilman as a Democrat.
CAMBRIA
Incumbent Councilmen Jeffrey S. Hurtgam and Randy M. Roberts are both running on the Republican and Conservative lines, but have a challenger, Arthur C. Musall who also seeks the Republican party line.
SOMERSET
Councilmen seats on the Republican line are sought by both incumbents, Gail M. Damon and Robin R. Jansen, as well as, Amos W. Andrews and Lauritz C. Dent.
WILSON
Nancy M. Schaal Simmons and and Maria T. Evans are both seeking the Town of Wilson Justice position on the Republican line. Justice Mary A. Canfield has left that spot.
In other races, designating petitions have been filed including:
• For Supervisor of Pendleton, incumbent Joel M. Maerten is challenged on the Conservative party line by Kathleen A. Saunder. Maerten is also running for the Republican line.
• In the 1st County Legislative District, incumbent Irene M. Meyers is seeking the Republican and Conservative party lines while Joseph S. Conti III seeks the Democratic party line.
• In the 2nd County Legislative District, incumbent Rebecca J. Wydysh is seeking the Republican and Conservative lines where Jamie L. Symmonds seeks the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
• Incumbent Mark J. Grozio of the 3rd County Legislative District is running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines and is challenged by John L. Sczepczenski who seeks the Republican and Conservative party lines.
• Incumbent Christopher A. Robins is running unopposed for the 5th County Legislative District with the Democratic, Conservative and Working Families party lines.
• In the 7th County Legislative District, incumbent Jesse Gooch will be running on the Republican and Conservative party lines against Daryl T. Bodewes who is running as a Democrat and, also, Adam C. Dickey on the Working Family party line.
• Incumbent Richard L. Andres Jr. will be running as a Republican and Conservative against Mark Houghton of the Working Families party for the 8th County Legislative District.
• For the 9th County Legislative District, incumbent Randy R. Bradt will run on the Republican and Conservative party lines while Joseph J Kissel challenges him on the Democrat and Working Families party line. Daniel J Carney is also running for the Working Families party line.
• In the 12th County Legislative District, incumbent William J. Collins Sr. is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
• Incumbent Anita Mullane is challenged by Richard E. Abbott for the 13th County Legislative District. Mullane is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines while Abbott seeks the Republican, Conservative and Working Families party lines.
• In the 14th County Legislative District, John Syracuse’s current position is being chased by Sara L. Beilein Capen on the Democrat and Working Families party lines and Shawn A. Foti as a Republican and Conservative.
• In the City of Lockport, Ellen M. Schratz has dropped out of the alderman at large seat and it is now between Margaret P. Lupo running as a Democrat, Gina N. Pasceri running on the Republican and Conservative party lines and John R. Scarpinato on the Working Families party line.
• Paul M. Beakman Jr., a Democrat, fights with John D. Craig running on the Republican and Conservative party lines for Joseph P. Oates’s current position as 1st Ward Alderman.
• In the 2nd Ward, Bethany R. Patterson, Democrat, challenges incumbent Luke D. Kantor who is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
• Jon D. Wiley, Democrat and Working Families, and Kristin L. Barnard, Republican and Conservative, are set to battle it out for Richard E. Abbott’s current position as 5th Ward alderman.
• Mark S. Devine, 3rd Ward alderman, is running unopposed.
• County Family Court Judge Kathleen M. Wojtaszek-Gariano is also running unopposed.
• In Hartland, incumbents David D. Huntington and Joseph A. Reed both run as Republicans for their seats unopposed.
• The same in Newfane where incumbents Rick Coleman and Susan L. Neidlinger run for their own seats on the Republican and Conservative lines.
• The Town of Lockport Clerk will continue to be incumbent Judith A. Newbold on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
• Also Cheryll A. Antkowiak is running without an opponent for the Town of Lockport Justice.
• The Town of Lockport’s councilman races pit incumbents Darlene S. DiCarlo and Patricia Dufour, both running on the Republican and Conservative party lines against challengers Syreeta A. Dean and Paul M. Patterson who seek the Democratic party line.
• Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark C. Crocker is running unopposed on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
• In Royalton, Marie L. Little will run on the Republican and Conservative party lines for town clerk
• Incumbent James G. Budde will also run unopposed for Royalton Justice.
• Supervisor Daniel R. Bragg is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines, also unopposed.
• Joshua D. Walker and Carol L. Wittcop, both incumbent Royalton councilmen, are running on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
• In Wilson, Tony Evans and incumbent Robert A. Hull will be running for councilman on the Republican and Conservative lines. Councilman Brad L. Clark Sr. will not be seeking another term.
• In Cambria, Tamara J. Cooper is running unopposed as town clerk on the Republican and Conservative lines.
• In Somerset, incumbent Tracy L. Carmer is running on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
• Somerset Supervisor Jeffrey M. Dewart is running unopposed on the Republican and Conservative party lines, as is Somerset Tax Collector incumbent Ruth H. Wendler.
• Joseph V. Mantione, Laura D. Sweney Goodlander and James E. Carroll are all running on the Republican and Conservative party lines for District 2, District 3, and District 4 county coroner, respectively.
