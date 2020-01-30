2 pets killed in Corinthia Street house fire

Two pets died in an early Thursday house fire on Corinthia Street.
Lockport Fire Department was summoned to 32 Corinthia at 3:31 a.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters found a split level residence with a significant amount of heavy smoke coming from the open front door.
After all occupants were evacuated, additional firefighting help was requested. Niagara Falls Air Reserve Team sent its FAST team and the South Lockport and Wrights Corners volunteer fire companies were placed on standby.
The fire was declared under control at 4:36 a.m. and the cause remains under investigation, according to Fire Chief Patrick Brady.
No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported but two family pets were killed, Brady said.
The property damage estimate is $55,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.