Town of Lockport residents, beware.
Supt. Mark Crocker said Monday that a couple of residents had contacted Town Hall to complain about a telephone scammer who's telling residents that they owe back town taxes on their property.
Crocker said what makes this call more dangerous is that the Caller ID identifies it as coming from the town.
Residents are urged not to give out their credit card numbers over the phone and to contact State Police immediately.
