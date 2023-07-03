A pickup was destroyed by fire Saturday morning on the 5700 block of Glendale Drive.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a call about a pickup on fire on the roadway near 5708 Glendale at 9:41 a.m. The fire was too large to put out with a fire extinguisher, so South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company responded. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the blaze may have been a mechanical issue, according to the sheriff's office. The county Origin & Cause team was investigating.
