Pigeon keeper appeals to city council for clearance

Adam Linderman resides on Orchard Street in Lockport. One of his hobbies may seem strange – it’s not playing softball or bowling, but he notes that it’s a big thing in China and other places. That hobby is raising pigeons.
“They fly around freely,” Linderman said, explaining the joy he has as a pigeon trainer. “I let them out and they fly around and around, and then, around this time, they come back in and I close them up. They’re pretty cool.”
Unfortunately for Linderman, not everyone agrees.
The city's chief building inspector, Jason Dool, said his office got a complaint from a neighbor who said Linderman’s pigeons were attracting rats in the Orchard Street area, and sent Linderman a letter ordering him to get rid of the birds, per local Zoning Ordinance 190-19.
“No structure (shall) be erected or altered for harboring poultry, bees, horses, livestock, wild animals or farm animals,” Dool said.
Linderman, who has two coops in his back yard, contacted an attorney about that order and was advised to appeal to the city planning board.
“I just got a letter in the mail that said I’m to get rid of them and I would rather not,” Linderman explained at the planning board’s November meeting. “This is my first step in order to not get rid of them.”
The planning board ended up voting down a proposal to recommend the Common Council approve a special use permit on Linderman's behalf. Chair Jeff Tracy did not specify why Linderman couldn't get the board's backing, but he did say the council ultimately decides whether to grant such permits.
A public hearing on Linderman's request is scheduled during the council's business meeting tonight at city hall.
“I’m clean about it, I take care of them every day,” Linderman said of his bird keeping.
According to Dool, Linderman’s predicament is not without precedent. In July of 2018, another Lockport resident on Prospect Street, Mark Phillips, housed pigeons. The planning board at that time also declined to recommend a permit, but the Common Council ended up awarding Phillips one anyway.
Linderman said there's a vacant house in his neighborhood where he suspects some of the vermin annoying his neighbor, including a possum, have been camping out. That house has been for sale for quite some time and people have been checking it out, he added.
“They say it’s a rat problem, but there’s garbage all over the place (in the neighborhood) and my house is clean,” Linderman said. “I think they’re coming after the wrong person.”
Linderman is ardent in his bird-keeping pursuit.
“It’s actually a big hobby in China and other places,” he said. “The most expensive pigeon was sold in 2019 for $1.3 million for one pigeon. Look it up! Pigeon flying is an expensive hobby, and they’re really smart birds."
"I actually train them and I spend a lot of time with them, so getting rid of my pigeons is a lot like getting rid of a dog,” he said.
