Adam Linderman’s flock of pigeons were the topic of a public hearing Wednesday night during the Common Council's business meeting.
While a proposed resolution granting the Orchard Street resident permission to legally keep pigeons in his yard was withdrawn before the hearing, neighbors of Linderman got to express their view of the situation anyway.
Erin Caine said there are now “rodents in the area” and they're attracted by birdseed in Linderman's yard. Caine asked the council to not grant the permit.
Samantha Williams spoke in defense of Linderman.
“I don’t agree with what my neighbor has to say. I have a bird feeder in my front yard, the neighbor across the street also has a bird feeder, two neighbors down the street also have bird feeders. She’s saying everybody’s bird feeder has made her have rats,” Williams said.
Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine proposed the resolution. Mayor Michelle Roman said it was pulled back from a Wednesday vote due to the controversy surrounding Linderman's request. The council needs more time to consider public input before voting on the matter, she said.
