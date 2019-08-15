A Pendleton resident has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Firemen's Association of the state of New York (FASNY).
Andrew E. Pilecki of Pendleton was elected to the Board of Directors during FASNY’s 147th annual convention in Syracuse on Aug. 10. He previously served on the Board of Directors last year and has now been elected to a five-year term.
Pilecki has a long history with the fire service, with 39 years as a member of the Columbia Hook and Ladder service, serving as president, lieutenant, trustee, and recording secretary.
He is an active responder with the Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company, where he has volunteered since 2003. In WVFD, he has been a past first assistant chief, past second assistant chief, past third assistant chief, past captain and past lieutenant. He previously served as the assistant director of Emergency Management for North Tonawanda.
Pilecki is an active member of FASNY, serving on the association's Firefighter of the Year Committee since 2010, as chairman of the Sectional Communications Committee, on the Awards Committee and in leadership roles with the FASNY Federal Credit Union.
Pilecki is a member of the North Tonawanda Volunteer Firemen’s Association, the North Tonawanda Volunteer Firemen’s Benevolent Association and is a past president of the Niagara County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, a past president of the Western New York Firemen’s Association, a member of the Niagara County Fire Chiefs Association, a life-member of the Northern Central Firemen’s Association, a member of Southwestern Firemen’s Association and a member of the New York State Fire Chief’s Association.
In addition to his fire service activities, he is also an active member of his community. He is the past co-chairman of Canal Fest of the Tonawanda’s Parade, a parade judge with the New York State Parade Judges Association – Western Division, a past den leader of Boy Scout Troup 582, Member - Madonna Council of the Knights of Columbus and a Fourth-Degree member of the Trinity Assembly of the Knights of Columbus.
“I am honored to have been elected to the Board of Directors for FASNY,” Pilecki said. “The fire service has been a big part in my life and being part of this organization is a great way to help volunteer firefighters throughout New York state.”
