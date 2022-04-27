Pinnacle Community Services has opened its yet-to-be-named drop-in center for homeless and at-risk of becoming homeless youth from 12- to 24-years of age in the Lockport area. The center is located in the First Presbyterian Church on 21 Church St. where a former day care center was refitted for its new purpose.
As part of Pinnacle’s program “3D: Dare, Dream, Drive,” youth at the center will receive coaching and support through mentorship; linkages and referrals to other programs, including housing; emergency food pantry; laundry services; clothing closet; self-care and showers; transportation services; group support and skill building meetings; one on one meetings and computer access.
Youth will also be getting a safe place to play video games, shoot hoops, play chess and work with arts and crafts.
“If they just need a place to just drop in,” Pinnacle Director of Youth Services Teddy McDuffie said, they can just come in to a place that is warm and welcoming. Where there’s no judgement.
McDuffie said the purpose of the center is to give youth a chance to “build their plan and allow them to direct their own lives.”
“And yes,” he said. “We understand that individuals may not get it right, may fall a little bit, but we want to be that system to catch them before they fall too far. And that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to help the youth of Lockport move forward and allow them to identify their own goals and pathway to success.”
Dan Wilson, president of the Grigg Lewis Foundation, said that he was shocked by the number of homeless youth right in Lockport. Wilson said he has worked with the Salvation Army for years and thought he understood homelessness, but learned that there was more to the story, especially in regard to teenagers.
“I thought I had a handle on who the homeless were,” Wilson said. “I read that request and saw 100 homeless (in Lockport)! ‘Oh, it can’t be!’ I said, ‘It can’t be!’ ”
But it was. After a phone call with an assistant principal, Wilson realized that many factors contributed to homelessness and it wasn’t just not having a roof over your head for the night.
“She said there are over 100 students who attend that school who are considered homeless,” he said. “I had to change my definition of homelessness very quickly!”
According to a press release, Pinnacle handed out at the opening of the drop-in center, “unstable family relationships and situations, economic problems, housing instability, physical or sexual abuse, lack of access to care, anxiety, addiction and/or youth exiting a system of care program are all contributing factors in this crisis.”
Laura Pennington Gawel, president of Pinnacle, said that while her non-profit has been in Lockport, its offices are on Canal Street, it is now “truly” moving into the eastern part of the county. Services for mental health, physical illness diagnosis, family support, as well as homeless and runaway youth services are underway.
“There’s been a lot going on here to get this moving,” Pennington Gawel said. “I want to thank Pastor (Jim) Hardy for partnering with us and looking at this space as something that could truly help the youth of this community.”
The drop in center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
