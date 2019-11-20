The seventh Pints for Progress gathering in Lockport will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St.
Light food, drinks and live music will begin the night, followed by a number of pitches from community members who have ideas about new businesses, services or local improvement initiatives.
At Pints for Progress, any community member, be it an individual or representative of a small business or organization, can go to the microphone, share their idea and appeal for funding to support the goal.
Admission to Pints for Progress is $10 per person, which buys food, one house wine or domestic beer — and a vote to determine the best pitch of the night. Admissions are put into a collection for the winner, who gets the money to fund their project.
Past Lockport Pints winners have received between $500 and $1,000 to put toward their projects. Past winning pitches were for bike markers along the Erie Canalway Trail, Soup-A-Palooza and Friends of the Railyard skate park, among others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.