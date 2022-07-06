Raise the anchors, lower the sails and set a course for Olcott, the Pirate Festival is docking this weekend. The event is taking place in Krull Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is once again being put on by, and in support of the Olcott Fire Co.
Robert Horanburg, the festival’s committee chairman, has been in charge of organizing the festival for 16 years, and always looks forward to seeing families coming out to enjoy themselves and supporting the fire company.
“We hope that people can come out, support the fire hall, and enjoy a good weekend with the family.” he said. “We aim to provide an afternoon for people to make memories.”
The swashbuckling soiree initially began as a replacement party for what used to be the Olcott Fire Company’s field day, and it’s been returning every year since 1999.
Horanburg has also enjoyed having the festival at Krull Park, due to it being along the shoreline, and offering shade to get out of the sun.
“This festival overlooks the lake,” Horanburg said. “So it’s a nice setting with a lot of tree cover because it’s inside the park.”
At least 34 merchandise vendors can be expected at the event to sell pirate memorabilia as well as food vendors, rides, and horseback riding. Several bands have also been booked for the event which include The Teasers, Nuthin but Time, Mid Life Crisis, 1980 Something, and Steel Horse. The WNYCruiser car show is also returning for its 6th year, and will be going on throughout the day on Saturday.
Pirate skit-shows will also be happening throughout the festival. Horanburg said that he always likes to bring new acts to the event each year, and especially likes it when they can be interactive.
“We try to bring in new acts for pirates, and change up the whole festival.” he said. “We like getting the pirates more interactive with the crowds, and we like getting people in costumes to help the festival feel more festive.”
The festival’s parade will start on Saturday at noon at the entrance to Krull Park, and will go along Route 18 to East Main Street. Three costume contests are also being held on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., one for younger kids, one for older kids, and one for adults.
The festival is free, though the rides will cost money. Tickets can be bought for $1 per ride, or in amounts of 12 for $10, and 26 for $20. Wristbands can also be purchased for $20 to get full-day access to the rides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.