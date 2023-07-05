OLCOTT — A long-running local favorite will be raising its sails once again this weekend.
The Pirate Festival, which has been a staple in the community since 1999, returns to Krull Park on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Organized by Olcott Volunteer Fire Company, proceeds of this year’s festival are earmarked to help cover the cost of a new fire engine that company purchased earlier this year.
Robert Horanburg, the festival’s committee chairman of 17 years, said Krull Park is the ideal place to host the Pirate Festival since the entire park overlooks Lake Ontario. Ongoing shoreline fortification and amphitheater reconstruction work won’t affect the festival, he added.
The ‘23 festival will feature all of its usual staples including rides, vendors, pirate skits and costume contests, as well as some new additions. Among them, there’ll be a display pirate ship for children that serves as the central place for treasure hunts and various other activities.
There will also be some new vendors among the 34 that are setting up shop in the park as of 6 p.m. Friday.
Also on Friday, pirate skit performers will be on site and the Newfane-based band Mystery Machine is playing live music from 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, festivities kick off at noon with a parade that starts at the entrance to Krull Park and follows Route 18 to East Main Street. There will also be a series of pirate costume contests with the chance to win prizes, as well as three pirate skit performances between 3 and 6 p.m. Throughout the day, the WNYCruisers car show will be in progress. Live music is by the bands Nuthin But Time, Mid Life Crisis and 1980 Something.
The festival will wrap on Sunday with a performance by Steel Horse from noon to 4 p.m.
Horanburg said he always enjoys seeing families come to the festival and support the businesses in Olcott.
“People come from all over,” he said. “It’s like a hidden piece of heaven that no one knows about, and then they’ll start coming back over and over.”
