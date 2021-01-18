Niagara County Joseph A. Jastrzemski is reminding pistol permit holders that under the New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act of Jan.15, 2013, pistol permit holders must re-certify every five years with the New York State Police Office. That means those who received their permits in 2016 must recertify by the date of issuance on their permit.
“Regardless of how many of us feel about the SAFE Act, it is the law and so I do not want to see any law-abiding gun owners put their permits in jeopardy by failing to recertify,” said Jastrzemski. “I would also add anyone from previous years who may have forgotten to recertify to do so immediately. “
Jastrzemski said that according to county records, there are more than 1,700 pistol permit holders in Niagara County who are required to recertify. To re-certify, visit www.troopers.ny.gov/firearms.
