Under New York State law, pistol permit holders who received their permit or recertified it in 2017 are due for recertification this year. The due date matches the date of issuance listed on the permit.
Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski sent out that reminder on Monday, referencing the pistol permit recertification provision in the New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Act of 2013.
Those who need to recertify their permit must do so through the New York State Police, since the county clerk's office does not fill that function. The website address is https://safeact.ny.gov/pistol-permit-recertification. Permit holders may complete the process online or download a form from the site, complete and mail it in.
According to Jastrzemski, due to expected heavier traffic at the website, permit holders opting for the online recertification process may want to attempt it during "off times" such as early morning or late evening.
“While in a typical year there may be around 1,500 to 2,000 permit holders in Niagara County who need to recertify, this particular year catches all gun owners prior the SAFE Act being enacted, meaning there are more than 10 times the usual number,” he explained.
“Regardless of how many of us feel about the SAFE Act, it is the law and so I do not want to see any law-abiding pistol permit holders put their permits in jeopardy by failing to recertify,” Jastrzemski added. “If anyone from previous years has forgotten to recertify, they should do so immediately. “
Anyone who received a pistol permit after 2017, or recertified less than 5 years ago, should not attempt to recertify ahead of their due date, Jastrzemski said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.