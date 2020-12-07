Mary Alloy is the owner of Just Pizza in Amherst and made national news this summer when she placed images of shelter dogs on her pizza boxes – urging people to adopt an animal from the Niagara County SPCA.
For the holiday, Alloy is collecting unwrapped toys for “Christmas Blessing” to give to less fortunate children. She’s also begun a “Help A Shelter Pet” fundraiser where she pledged to display a card with the patron’s name – or pet’s name – in her pizzeria for a donation of a $1 or more to the Niagara SPCA.
But while she gives to others, friends of Alloy are asking for funds to help her.
“This week Mary and her family received devastating news – she was diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma,” reads the GoFundMe set up by Tony Ocasio, one of Alloy’s employees, and his wife Nadine. “With a limited number of known cases and bleak survival rate, Mary needs aggressive treatment. A treatment that will be expensive. We are asking for your help and support of this kind, caring, generous woman.”
Small-cell carcinoma is a type of lung cancer.
“Mary is not just a volunteer at the Niagara SPCA,” said Kimberly LaRussa, event coordinator at the no-kill shelter. “ She is a valued friend of many and myself. She goes above and beyond to help.”
Alloy’s son, Alex, said even before she had a pizzeria, she was baking and serving people at school events. He said this year has been the goal that she has been working for throughout her life – to give to others in a substantial way.
“I just hope her light goes on,” he said, speaking of the charities Alloy supported. “She did it because it put a smile on other people’s faces.”
As for Alloy, she intends to be at the pizzeria where she can see all the friends she’s made through the Niagara SPCA and other charities including Make-A-Wish foundation, Stone’s Buddies, the Erie County SPCA, Hospice Buffalo, Diamonds in the Ruff, Mercy Flight and Sweet Buffalo.
“I’m just going to keep going until it stops,” she said.
The GoFundMe is currently over $8,000 with a goal of $15,000. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-dear-friend-mary-alloy.
