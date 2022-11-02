BARKER — The Somerset town board will hold a public hearing on the town's tentative 2023 budget at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the town hall. The board previously adopted a law to exceed the 2023 tax cap and raise the tax levy by more than 2% but has since decided to tap reserve funds to lessen the impact on town tax payers.
Supervisor Jeff Dewart ballparked the drawdown of reserves at $70,000, which he said is enough to keep the tax rate "steady." The town's unallocated reserve fund currently is "just a little over where the state wants us to be," he added.
If the budget is approved, the 2023 general tax rate will be $2 per $1,000 of assessed property value, a 2-cent increase on the current rate.
Use of reserve funds isn't the only thing keeping the budget balanced, though, Dewart said.
Cessation funds to “bridge the gap” in tax receipts since decommissioning of the Somerset Generation Station have been OK'd by the state and should arrive early next year, he said.
Approximately $240,000 has been included on the revenue side of the 2023 budget in anticipation of these funds — 80% of $300,000 — after the town included $158,000 of cessation funds in 2022 and did not receive the money.
“We were able to cover it,” Dewart said. “But only because the department heads held spending down.”
Dewart said he is confident that cessation funds will be paid in 2023.
The revenue stream is actually a grant fund attached to the Electric Generation Facility Cessation Mitigation Program for municipalities that qualify by demonstrating revenue loss due to the closure of a power plant. Somerset Generation Station made regular Payments In Lieu Of Taxes, to the town, the Barker school district and Niagara County, while it was operated.
Overall projected spending by the town is on the rise in 2023 due to inflation, Dewart said; gas, fuel, diesel and electric prices are all higher.
Town funding of youth baseball and softball leagues will not be cut, but the town highway department's budget was trimmed by $59,000. The department wants to build a new storage shed and a decision was made to seek grant funding for that, Dewart said. Also, the proposed purchase of a new power loader will be put off for awhile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.