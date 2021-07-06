Karl Kowalski was hoping that the Tuesday afternoon work session for the Town of Lockport planning board would result in an approval in the state’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR) for a solar project projected to save his farm.
Recently, the Lockport Town Board had excluded the Slayton Settlement Project, Kowalski’s land, from a moratorium of all solar projects, kicking his request of a special permit back to the planning board.
The approval of SEQR is a required step that shows the 45-acre solar array project on his land has little or no impact on the land he owns or that of the locality, and one step closer to his goal of leasing some of his dairy farm to Renewable Properties, a San Fransisco-based solar company.
While citizen opposition to the project applauded the result of the meeting – Barbara Outten of Protect Our Rural Communities (PORC) noted that the proceedings showed the project was not in order – a declaration of negative SEQR, a lack of or little environmental impact, was withheld for the time being because of a point on the impact of sheep grazing amongst the solar panels.
“Did you intend to submit something with the applicant in regard to sheep grazing?” Tom Seaman, attorney of the town, asked.
Seaman went on to explain his concern on a lack of details on any agriculture use for the land including how many sheep would be there and for how long they would graze.
“We do not have any specifics yet,” Brian Madigan, project manager for Renewable Properties who was able to hear and speak at the work session through a conference call. “That’s usually something we don’t execute until we actually have site plan approval. As a measure of good faith, we submitted an animal management plan, which states our intent to raise sheep, chickens, rabbits, etc. on site and the intent is that sheep would be used to control vegetation.”
This being said, Seaman said he did not see any specifics in the plan and the environmental impact on the agricultural land was considered unknown.
Another faucet of agricultural use on the property was brought up by Drew Reilly, town engineer and a Wendel Engineering employee who has counseled some local townships such as Newfane and Cambria in their solar laws.
Reilly said the town had conducted a data statement for operations of projects on or adjacent to agricultural land. At the same time, for funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) the town had to prepare a notice of intent which went to the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets (AG & Markets).
“AG & Markets came out early on in this process with strong comments in a letter,” Reilly said. “But, we subsequently received a letter from NYSERDA saying basically telling us they were grandfathered from those issues from NYSERDA (as of March 22). (Then) we subsequently got another letter from AG & Markets almost repeating the same request for information for June 28.”
Madigan said he had seen the letter, but thought it was a matter between state agencies, a sentiment which was repeated by Reilly, who said he’d only just gotten the letter that Friday.
Between questions of sheep and information being demanded from AG & Markets, Tom Grzenbinski, chair of the planning board, concluded that now was not the time to give a declaration in favor of the project. The matter was moved to the next meeting of the planning board, 7 p.m. on July 20.
“I think moving forward, just being more committed to what the plan is (would help),” Grzenbinski said. “Having lengthy options just doesn’t sit well with us, frankly. We would like to know exactly how that plan will be treated.”
