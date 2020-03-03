Planning board set to vote on code changes

The planning board will hold a special meeting Thursday to vote on recommending to the Common Council any changes in the city's comprehensive code.
A proposed plan from Cazenovia Recovery Systems to redevelop 360 Davison Road as a residential treatment facility and site of affordable housing has drawn staunch opposition from neighbors. After the neighbors successfully lobbied city officials, a six-month moratorium on rezoning properties zoned Reserve Area (RA) was imposed.
The board's decision to slate a special meeting followed a contentious Monday board meeting at city hall attended by dozens of residents and several representatives of Cazenovia and LHC Holdings, the company that owns the land.
The planning board was tasked with looking at the comprehensive code and RA zoning and applicable uses, in light of Cazenovia Recovery Systems' proposal. 360 Davison Road is the former site of the county infirmary and has not been occupied for some time.
Cazenovia and LHC Holdings have been trying to get the zoning changed on the portion of the property that's in the city. As a result, the council imposed a six-month moratorium on rezoning RAs, while the comprehensive code and RA zoning were reviewed and a determination was made whether any changes are warranted.
On Monday, Daniel Spitzer, the city's special counsel for zoning matters, told the planning board that its recommendation on the comprehensive plan would effectively be its recommendation on Cazenovia's rezoning application.
Spitzer blasted Cazenovia and its attorney for the way they have addressed the public and city officials during the code review.
"It has been extraordinarily disappointing ... the hostility towards this board. The criticism for actually doing your business in public. The allegations that you're (city officials) discriminating," Spitzer said.
At three points throughout the meeting, Charles Grieco, the attorney representing Cazenovia and LHC Holdings, and Ryan Mulvey interrupted the planning board members, despite it not being a public hearing.
Spitzer and Grieco got into a heated argument after Spitzer told board members that he had a draft local law for them to consider that would "slightly" change the criteria for RA zoning.
"For example, the Kenan Center should be made legal," Spitzer said.
Grieco promptly accused the planning board and Spitzer of violating the state's Open Meetings Law for not posting the draft.
"Apparently there is a draft local law that has been submitted for your consideration that has not been published on the city's website," Grieco declared.
Spitzer quickly responded by noting the planning board is an advisory body and the state's open meetings law requires a draft local law to be posted once it has been submitted to the Common Council. Spitzer told the board it could post his suggested changes online to quell Grieco's concerns even though the concerns are misplaced.
"By all means let's have another meeting. We can put this document together and vote on it another night. Don't let someone sue you over a non-existent open meetings law," Spitzer said, adding that a copy will be sent to Grieco.
Spitzer said the draft local law would not affect Cazenovia's proposal, and then proceeded to ask the board members a series of questions to fully flesh out their thoughts.
Board chairman Terry K. Harmon said the proper special uses for an area zoned RA are parks, golf courses, athletic fields and the like.
Member Robert Bragg said he thought the public did a great job sharing their thoughts with the board.
One area of concern the board identified concerning Cazenovia's proposal is the possibility of multi-family dwellings on the property.
Member Jeff Tracy said if you go further south on Davison from lot 360, the property is more apartment-type housing, while going north towards East Avenue it is more single family housing.
"So, I think if you put apartments there, that ... may change the character of that neighborhood," Tracy said.
Spitzer told the members they can recommend whatever they want to the Common Council concerning the property, but any follow through is up to the council alone.
"You can recommend this property for a park ... you can recommend whatever. You can recommend this be the new home for Fantasy Island. You have the right to recommend anything you want to the city council," Spitzer said.
This line of conversation drew ire from LHC Holdings' Ryan Mulvey.
"How can you sit on here and talk about private property and seizing and taking private property from citizens?" Mulvey asked before Harmon reminded him the meeting wasn't open to public comments.
Megan Brewer, inspection data coordinator and zoning officer for the city, said Cazenovia submitted a project application and rezoning request, but due to the moratorium, which recently expired, the applications weren't processed to the fullest extent. The future of the requests depends on how the council decides to proceed, she said.
Cazenovia has encountered staunch opposition from neighbors since it announced in June 2019 its plan to develop the 104-year-old Switzer building in a residential treatment facility for up to 44 women with substance abuse disorder and up to 20 of their children. The treatment provider is also seeking to develop five existing structures and five new buildings into 65 units of affordable housing, half of which would be reserved for individuals who have completed treatment for substance abuse.
