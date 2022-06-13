Royalton-Hartland Elementary students were excited as they gathered around their school's tennis court on Monday and watched 530 boxes of cereal fall like dominoes. The boxes of cereal, which were arranged in a formation resembling ram horns after the school mascot. They were collected by Roy-Hart Elementary students as part of a food drive, and will be donated to the Gasport Community Food Pantry later this week.
“I think that this was a wonderful event,” said Roy-Hart Elementary Principal Donna Van Slyke. “Donating 530 boxes of cereal to Gasport Community Food Pantry really helps out our community,”
The idea came from Roy-Hart teacher Sara Westman who came to the district from the Beaufort County School District in South Carolina, where students there did something similar in an attempt to break a world record. The drive was largely led by school counselor Bethany Owczarczak, and counseling intern Alyssa Sturmer.
“We thought it would be a really fun idea, and that the kids would really enjoy it,” said Owczarczak, “so we thought ‘Why not end the year with a great activity like this?’”
Initial set-up of the boxes was difficult for the teachers, because wind kept knocking boxes over. Teachers put breaks between every dozen boxes of cereal to try to mitigate any premature collapsing. Eventually the wind calmed and enough teachers helped set up boxes.
The school made the cereal drive a competition for the different grade levels, and the 3rd grade ended up coming in first place for most boxes collected, followed by the 2nd, and 1st grades. As a reward, the 3rd grade students will be treated to a freezy-pop party.
After feeling that this food drive was successful, teachers are eager to try it again next year.
“This was our first year doing it, and it was such a success the first time around, we’re hoping to keep doing it, and building on it each year,” said Owczarczak.
