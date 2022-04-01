Picture this: As part of a Social Studies Unit, 80 eighth-graders, $200,000 in spending money, and stocks up for grabs!
Recently, eighth-grade students at Aaron Mossell Junior High School had the chance to play the stock market game, a basic setup to learn how stocks and shares are bought and sold at a real brokerage.
There were six different rounds, each seven minutes long, of which prices went up, down, or the businesses went bankrupt. The game was played for two days, with four classes playing at the same time.
There were three different roles students could play. The first role was an investor, which anyone could be. Investors would have a partner. The investor and partner would choose from a business to buy shares from.
Each team received a $5,000 loan from the bank to begin with, counted a few days in advance. Each team used this money to buy the shares. For example, there was a business called Candy Unlimited, and its stock price was labeled $200; when students went up to the brokerage and bought one stock, it would cost $200. Two shares of stock of Candy Unlimited would cost $400, and so on.
From there investors would give the broker the amount of money in exchange for a paper certificate with the name of the company on it, representing the stock. Investors could choose to either purchase stock or put money in the bank. This is where the banker job comes in.
Each class had one banker. The banker would store money in the bank, until the investors needed it. Investors could only go to the bank one time each round, though for each round that the money was in the bank, investors earned 10% interest.
The last job was as a broker. Brokers sold the stocks and kept track of them. When investors were ready to sell the stock, the broker would give them money back.
Whoever earned the most money in the end won a certificate called the "Bull Market Award" and a candy bar.
There was also a certificate for losing, which was called the "Bear Market Award," which was only for laughing matters, of course.
This was a fun game that many students enjoyed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.