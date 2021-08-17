The property tax for Lockport Plaza, LLC, owner of the property at 1195 Lincoln Ave., has been discontinued for the 2020-2021 tax year as per a judgement of New York State Supreme Court presided by Judge Henry Nowak.
This judgement comes from a settlement approved by the attorneys, respectively, for the City of Lockport, Lockport City School District, the County of Niagara against the attorney of Lockport Plaza, LLC.
The real property tax assessment of the property for the 2021-2022 tax year is set at $1.022 million and for the 2023-2023 tax year it is set at $1.4 million and will remain at that assessment through the 2023-2024 to 2025-2026.
Tracy Farrell, an assessor for the city, identified the property as a small plaza that has been half-vacant.
“Commercial properties are usually judged on their income,” Farrell said. “If full, it’d be assessed higher.”
