Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey Stowell is facing an ultimatum from Niagara County prosecutors.
The district attorney's office has told Stowell he must either except a plea offer or prepare to go to trial on accusations that he stole town property and directed town employees to work on his personal property.
Stowell has pleaded not guilty to single counts of third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, official misconduct, theft of services, and three counts of petit larceny. Prosecutors said on Monday that Stowell has until his next court date to accept a plea to fourth-degree grand larceny or they will move to try him on all pending charges.
Stowell, 59, is due back in Niagara County Court in early October. He remains free on recognizance.
At the time of his indictment by a Niagara County grand jury, Second Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said in a statement that "Stowell allegedly used town equipment to deliver stone and other materials to his personal residence, and had town employees perform work at his personal residence and on his vehicle during work hours."
Prosecutors and Stowell's defense counsel had been discussing a possible plea deal prior to the grand jury action.
Stowell is specifically accused of taking 72 tons of Suit-Kote stone/material that had been purchased by the town and was valued at more than $12,800. He is also accused of billing the town for his purchase of a vehicle battery, windshield wipers and a headlight at a NAPA store.
Prosecutors leveled the official misconduct charge based on accusations that Stowell directed town employees to transport the Suit-Kote to his Campbell Boulevard residence on Nov. 27, 2019.
Stowell's attorney, George Muscato, said the town maintains a list of people who can use materials like Suit-Kote when the town needs to dispose of it, and will deliver the materials for a fee per load. Stowell had the material delivered to his house and fully intended to pay for the delivery, Muscato said, adding that the material was "valueless."
