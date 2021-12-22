BUFFALO — A woman suspected of supplying the fentanyl that caused a fatal overdose in Lockport earlier this year has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, the U.S. Attorney's office announced on Wednesday.
Dallas Porter, 36, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny.
According to Assistant U.S.Attorney Joshua A. Violante, this past February, Porter participated in supplying fentanyl to two individuals, both of whom overdosed on the drug, one fatally.
On Feb. 7, Lockport Police Department fielded a 911 call from the 7-Eleven store on Park Avenue. Responding officers found one individual in a parked vehicle and another on the floor inside the store, both unresponsive and unconscious. After locating a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, first responders administered Narcan. The individual in the vehicle became responsive and survived, and the individual inside the store died from acute fentanyl intoxication.
Porter was subsequently arrested and at the time of her arrest was in possession of methamphetamine, according to Violante.
Porter's plea followed an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Porter's sentencing is set for March 30. She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
