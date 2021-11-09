The Mental Health Association in Niagara County has begun its annual Poinsettia and Wreath Holiday Fundraiser. Proceeds from the sales will go toward programming and services for those living with a mental health diagnosis in Niagara County.
Poinsettias come in red, pink or white and come in three sizes: small (2-3 flowers for $6), medium (5-6 flowers for $10), and large (12-15 flowers for $20). Wreaths come in medium (12-inch diameter ring with bow and pine cones for $18) and large (16-inch diameter ring with bow and pine cones for $26).
Orders can be placed by calling 716-433-3780 and asking for Mary Ann. The last day to order is Thursday Nov. 18. Individuals can pick up their orders at the MHA in Niagara County’s office located at 36 Pine St., Lockport on Nov. 30 or Dec. 1.
“Everyone loves to get a poinsettia around the holidays so why not cross some shopping off your checklist while supporting a great organization in the process.” says the agency’s Executive Director Daniel Colpoys.
