New York State Police are currently investigating a Lockport shooting that killed a 36-year-old man on Sunday morning.
At about 2:33 a.m. Sunday, state police responded to the shooting on Cambridge Drive in the Town of Lockport.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death and it's still an active criminal probe, state police said.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said his office, since the beginning of the year, has fielded nine reports of shots fired in the Town of Lockport, with five of the reports being unfounded.
One report involved an incident where the individual was doing target shooting.
Another involved a report of shots fired on April 8 at 1:34 a.m. at a Niagara Street home. Four 25 auto pistol shell casings were discovered, but no suspects were found and nothing was struck, according to Filicetti.
A resident reported to sheriff’s deputies that they saw three men by the rear door of their home. Two of the men were engaged in a physical altercation, rolling around on the ground, while the third man watched. One of the men then pulled out a silver handgun and shot at one of the men on the ground.
The two uninjured men then carried the third man away, the resident said. When the men were out of sight, the resident said he heard several more gunshots.
Four 25 Auto pistol shell casings were found by police but no evidence of an injured person. The shell casings were found in the road in front of the home.
There was also an incident on March 22 at around 12:42 p.m. involving a Northview Drive residence being struck by a bird shot. Filicetti said they have a person of interest and the investigation is continuing.
Since the beginning of the year, Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott said his department has responded to eight reports of shots fired, but the only one not unfounded and involving an actual gun was at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Cherry Street at 11 a.m. April 6.
LPD was dispatched to the street, and upon arrival police located evidence of a shooting with no injuries reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
He noted they have received eight reports of shots fired, but all were unfounded with the exception of the Elmwood Avenue and Cherry Street incident and one where it was a paintball gun.
During the same time period last year, there were five shots fired reports, with all unfounded except one.
