It appears Lockport Police Department will soon have a new chief, with interim chief Steven Preisch having officially submitted his two-week notice on Tuesday and the police board set to meet on Thursday to discuss recent candidate interviews.
Police Commissioner Rick Abbott said the board interviewed three candidates over an approximately four-hour period Monday and plans to meet Thursday to discuss the interviews and attempt to pick a new chief. Abbott noted there is currently no front runner for the post. The candidates are Det. Capt. Anthony Palumbo, Det. Lt. Todd Chenez and Patrol Capt. Douglas Haak Jr.
"They all were three very good interviews," Abbott said. "I hope we make a decision. We haven't had any discussion in regards to it" as of Tuesday.
Abbott said the board is working on finalizing a benefits package for the new chief, and that the candidates were not informed what the benefits package will entail.
He believes the board will be able to meet the goal of hiring a new chief by the end of the month, noting that by hiring from within LPD the city does not have to wait for a candidate to give two weeks' notice to their current employer.
Preisch said he formally submitted his two-week notice to Mayor Michelle Roman on Tuesday as his pension waiver from the state will expire at the end of the month.
"I want to thank you for the incredible opportunity of being Chief of the Lockport Police Department. It has been my privilege and honor to serve the City and the citizens of Lockport," Preisch wrote in his notice. "In my tenure as Chief we have been through a lot. I have always tried to be fair and do what was in the best interest of the citizens of Lockport and I hope I have achieved that goal."
Preisch, a retired Niagara County Sheriff’s chief deputy, has been working for LPD with a waiver that allows him to collect pension benefits while on the city’s payroll. The waiver expires after Sept. 30.
The city has been searching for a long-term replacement for police chief Michael Niethe, who retired last year.
In July, the city received the results of a promotional civil service exam. Palumbo, Chenez and Lt. Toby Trowbridge were the top three scorers, though Trowbridge later removed himself from consideration, opening a slot for Haak. State law requires the city to hire one of the top three highest scoring exam takers.
