Police board seeks to drop in-house chief hiring list

In a surprising twist, the Police Board of Commissioners has recommended that the Civil Service Commission decertify the promotional civil service exam list for police chief, after the police board disqualified two of the three candidates, Police Commissioner Rick Abbott announced on Friday.
If the Civil Service Commission grants the request, it is likely that the next Lockport Police Department chief will either be a retired department leader or someone from outside the department.
The police commissioners met on Thursday night to discuss their recent interviews with the three top scorers on the promotional list, and they were presented with an opinion from Corporation Counsel Allen Miskell after Mayor Michelle Roman requested he look into whether Detective Captain Anthony Palumbo would be violating the city's nepotism policy if he became chief because his son is currently an officer in the department. Miskell had determined it would be a violation.
On Friday, Miskell explained that the nepotism policy, which says that no employee may supervise a relative in the performance of the relative's powers or duties, applies to a father supervising a son, noting that the police chief has immediate control over officers.
Roman could not be reached immediately on Friday to comment.
The promotional list consisted of Palumbo, Patrol Captain Douglas Haak Jr. and Lieutenant Detective Todd Chenez. Chenez was disqualified after he refused to agree to move into the city, which would violate a requirement in the city charter that the police chief be a resident, according to Abbott.
With fewer than three viable candidates on the promotional civl service list — three is the minimum required — the police board voted to decertify that list. The move allows the board to select candidates for interviews from a second list, the open competitive civil service list of candidates from outside LPD.
The new top three candidates, based on their scores on an open competitive exam, are now retired LPD Det. Lt. Steven Abbott, retired LPD Captain Jeffrey Brodsky and Niagara County Sheriff's Captain Scott Lombardo, who heads up the Niagara County Drug Task Force.
Rick Abbott said there is a good possibility that the board will not have picked a chief by the October deadline that he had set with this latest development. Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch has already given his two-week notice, as the retired sheriff's deputy's pension waiver expires at the end of the month.
Preisch noted on Friday that the state will not extend his waiver, and added that even if the state did, he doesn't know whether he would stay as he already has other plans.
That means the board might have to appoint an interim chief after Sept. 30.
"It seems to me that every time we take one step forward we run into an obstacle in regards to hiring a person," Abbott said.
If the Civil Service Commission approves the police board's request, the board will then instruct the civil service department to contact candidates on the open competitive list and "prescreen" them by asking whether they would or would not become a city resident if chosen.
