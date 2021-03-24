A special meeting of the Board of Police Commissioners has been scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday in Common Council chambers, City Clerk Paul Oates announced. The purpose of the meeting, which will be an executive session and thus closed to the public, “is to discuss LPD’s internal investigation, following the release of the state Attorney General’s report,” Oates said.
Earlier this week, Mayor Michelle Roman announced formation of a special committee to study the feasibility of transferring Lockport Police Department dispatching to the Niagara County Central Dispatch Center, as Attorney General Letitia James recommended after her office's investigation of the circumstances surrounding Troy Hodge's death after a June 2019 encounter with police.
Members of the special committee will include Roman, police and fire commissioners, aldermen, representatives of the police and firefighters unions, county legislators and representatives of other nearby municipalities, Roman said.
To service an additional coverage area, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says, the county will need to hire about a half dozen more dispatchers.
— By John D'Onofrio
