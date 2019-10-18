Police Board to interview additional candidates for police chief

One in-house candidate for the top job at Lockport Police Department has taken himself out of consideration.
Lt. Det. Todd Chenez and Det. Capt. Anthony Palumbo, the two top scorers on the promotional civil service list of candidates for police chief, submitted letters to the Civil Service Commission on Thursday asking to be removed from the promotional list, according to Police Commissioner Rick Abbott.
So, Chenez is out, but Palumbo remains in the running, because he's still on the "open competitive" hiring list which is composed of current and retired LPD employees as well as outside candidates.
The development leaves Acting Chief and Patrol Captain Douglas Haak and Lt. Salvatore Licata as the two contenders on the in-house hiring list, and according to Abbott, the board will now interview candidates from the open competitive list as well. Palumbo, Retired Det. Lt. Steven Abbott and retired LPD Captain Jeffrey Brodsky were the three top scorers on that list.
The board's goal is to have a permanent police chief identified by Nov. 8, Abbott said. A new round of candidate interviews will be conducted on Oct. 29; the interviewees are Licata, Steven Abbott and Brodsky. Haak and Palumbo were interviewed previously.
Last month, the city's legal team said Palumbo would be in violation of the city's anti-nepotism policy as police chief, since he would be supervising his son, and Chenez, who declined to commit to establishing residency in the city, would be in violation of the city's residency requirement for the police chief.
