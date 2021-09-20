A high-speed chase that started in Orleans County following reports of a woman being kidnapped ended in the City of Lockport on Sunday night.
Police have released few details on the kidnapping, including where in Orleans County it occurred. The chase started in Orleans County, continued through Middleport and ended at Cleveland Place near Walnut Street in Lockport.
“There was a chase that went through the (Niagara) County,” Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti said. “There were multiple units involved in the pursuit.”
Lockport Chief of Police Steve Abbott said that there are currently charges against the suspect, who’s name he wouldn’t release, in Niagara County and Middleport, as well as outstanding warrants in the City of Lockport, but he was transported back to Orleans County to answer questions about the kidnapping.
The victim was rescued without issue, Abbott said.
Orleans County Sheriff Chris Bourke could not be reached for comment.
