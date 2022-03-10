A Gasport man was ticketed after leading police on a high-speed chase in the Rapids area early Wednesday.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Gerald Starr, 56, of 4763 Cottage Road, did not yield to a deputy attempting a traffic stop on his vehicle on Bartz Road shortly before 3 a.m. Instead, the deputy reported, Starr increased his driving speed in the area of Bartz and Rapids roads, and when his vehicle turned onto Crosby Road its speed was clocked at 90 mph.
The deputy lost sight of Starr's vehicle at Akron Road and Lincoln Avenue, at which point Middleport Police Department was notified. A Middleport officer spotted the vehicle shortly thereafter and initiated a traffic stop on Highland Drive in Gasport.
Starr reportedly said he noticed the activated lights on a police vehicle on Bartz, Crosby and Bowmiller roads and did not realize he was the subject of the pursuit.
Starr was put into custody at 3:09 a.m. and charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving at a speed not prudent and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He also was cited for no front license plate. He was released from custody with an appearance ticket.
