Faculty at Anna Merritt Elementary School found a stun gun in a student's backpack last week, according to Police Chief Steven Abbott.
Abbott said the student's possession of the stun gun on Nov. 19 did not present a "direct threat" to any other students or faculty members. He declined to offer any more information about the student.
"I know it was recovered and is being dealt with in the school system, and we have an open investigation," Abbott said. “We’re looking into how he came into possession of it.”
The Lockport City School District said in a statement that an "object prohibited" from the schools was found in a student's backpack, but was not displayed or used.
"No greater priority has been placed on the safety and welfare of district students and others in the district community. The district has effective policies to respond to circumstances such as this. The district has been cooperating with law enforcement," the district said in a statement, adding it cannot disclose any more information due to "confidentiality issues."
