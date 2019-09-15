Police chief wants to get back state accreditation

The Lockport Police Department will use an outside company to assist it in regaining its state Department of Criminal Justice Services' accreditation, according to Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch.
LPD, which was accredited in 2013, had voluntarily withdrawn from the program in January 2018 after being informed by representatives that the department wouldn't pass reaccreditation and it would be best for the department to voluntarily withdraw.
Since Preisch took over as chief, he has been pushing for the department to regain its accreditation. He is now arguing that it would be beneficial for the city to enter an agreement with Lexipol to do the accreditation policy work for the city.
Preisch said last week the Common Council will be voting on a resolution on Wednesday to allow him move just under $25,000 from his DEA account to pay the start-up cost for the contract. The yearly cost is expected to be $16,000.
"I’m excited about this prospect. I’m happy this is something that looks like I’ll be able to achieve," Preisch said.
Preisch explained that without the agency they would have to fully commit an officer to accreditation, which is tough for a small law enforcement agency like LPD.
With the Lexipol contract, the city will have an agency that has experts in all of the policies working on them, Preisch said. Currently the department will enlist the subject matter experts to work on certain policies, like using the K-9 officer for the K-9 policy, but Preisch observed there are certain policies that might not have a subject matter expert.
Preisch observed that one of the recommendations of the attorney general's report on the Troy Hodge death will probably be for the department to become accredited again.
Accreditation means that the Lockport Police Department will have policies that are reviewed by and approved by a state agency. Preisch said this is something that might help reduce liability in court cases.
Police Commissioner Rick Abbott, also the 5th Ward Alderman, said he supports the proposal, and echoed Preisch's thoughts about the AG's office probably recommending accreditation. Police Commissioner Flora Hawkins described the proposal as a "no-brainer" and said it would be good for the department to become accredited again.
Mayor Michelle Roman said she thinks the proposal is "a positive thing for the city." She added if the city doesn't go through with the contract it might be a minimum of two years for department staff to go through every policy.
Roman explained accreditation is a "sign that you are holding up certain standards and you are following your policies and training."
