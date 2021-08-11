Members of the Niagara County Traffic Safety Board are focused on dealing with an increase in the number of traffic complaints in Niagara County this past year.
Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti wrote in an email correspondence with the US&J after the announcement, that there have been 546 accidents handled by his office since Jan. 1, 2021. The factors contributing to the crashes include: animal’s action – 98, driver distraction – 81, failure to yield right of way – 74, and unsafe speed – 51.
“We will be focusing patrols on behaviors related to distracted driving, traffic controls and speeding,” Filicetti said. “Other police agencies will be directing efforts, as well.”
While 2019 showed a higher rate of traffic accidents – 1,546 for the entire year – members of the board noted that the public has been much more aware of factors contributing to crashes and reporting them to law enforcement.
The uptick in unfavorable reports by citizens is what prompted the issuing of the Monday press release.
“Recently, there has been an increase in the number of complaints to law enforcement agencies in Niagara County regarding vehicles that speeding, operating recklessly and failing to observe traffic controls,” said John Swick, Middleport Police chief and chair of the board.
Swick also noted – while speaking to the US&J – that those performing traffic infractions have been surprised they were being stopped ever since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the economic lockdown. He noted that many of them said, "I didn't know anyone was pulling people over!"
While that reaction was mostly seen in the early days of the lockdown, Swick believes the current increase seen is due to drivers still making mistakes learned while there was less cars on the road dating from 2020.
Coalition members of the board include representatives of the Lewiston, Lockport, Middleport, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and Town of Niagara Police Departments as well as the New York State Police, New York State Park Police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
The goal of of the board is to keep the safety of residents and visitors paramount during their time in Niagara County and is charged with promoting and overseeing traffic safety.
