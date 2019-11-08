Police: Falls man rescued from river is in stable condition

Photo by RobShotsIn this photo from Thursday, a pair of Niagara Falls firefighters wade into the frigid waters of the upper Niagara River in an effort to rescue a man who was clinging to a log off Goat Island. The man was later pulled from the river, roughly 100 yards from the brink of the American falls. State Parks Police said Friday that the man is currently listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. 

New York State Parks Police say the 59-year-old man who was rescued from the upper Niagara River on Thursday is in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. 

In a brief update on Friday, State Parks Police Major Clyde Doty confirmed that the man is from Niagara Falls and said it is still not clear why he entered the water. The matter remains under investigation.  

State Parks police, Niagara Falls firefighters and other local first responders rescued the man, preventing him from floating down river and over the American falls.

Authorities said he was in the water for at least two hours before being pulled out with assistance from Doty and Falls firefighter Aaron Malstrom at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities have said that the man was conscious when he was pulled to shore, while acknowledging that he appeared to be suffering from symptoms of hypothermia. 

