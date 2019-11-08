Police: Falls man rescued from river is in stable condition

New York State Parks Police say the 59-year-old man who was rescued from the upper Niagara River on Thursday is in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
In a brief update on Friday, State Parks Police Major Clyde Doty confirmed that the man is from Niagara Falls and said it is still not clear why he entered the water. The matter remains under investigation.
State Parks police, Niagara Falls firefighters and other local first responders rescued the man, preventing him from floating down river and over the American falls.
Authorities said he was in the water for at least two hours before being pulled out with assistance from Doty and Falls firefighter Aaron Malstrom at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities have said that the man was conscious when he was pulled to shore, while acknowledging that he appeared to be suffering from symptoms of hypothermia.
