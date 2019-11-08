Police: Falls man rescued from river is in stable condition

Photo by RobShotsIn this photo from Thursday, a pair of Niagara Falls firefighters wade into the frigid waters of the upper Niagara River in an effort to rescue a man who was clinging to a log off Goat Island. The man was later pulled from the river, roughly 100 yards from the brink of the American falls. State Parks Police said Friday that the man is currently listed in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.