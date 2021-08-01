Central terminal

BUFFALO (AP) — Police in Buffalo say a woman looking for ghosts at the city’s historic rail terminal has been injured in a fall.

A rescue call came in at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. First responders found the 35-year-old Kenmore woman who had fallen about 15 to 20 feet through a substation roof near the back of the property, according to police.

She was taken to a hospital and treated for multiple injuries. A man who was with her wasn’t injured. Police said the duo was on the property without permission.

The 1920s-era Art Deco structure saw its last passenger train more than 40 years ago. It is a favorite haunt of ghost hunters and the site of authorized ghost tours, and once hosted an episode of the TV series “Ghost Hunters.”

