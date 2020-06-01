Amid protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota, law enforcement groups are colliding with Gov. Andrew Cuomo over a proposal that would open police disciplinary records to public review.
At issue is a section of state Civil Rights Law, known as 50-a, which was enacted in 1976. It has become controversial in recent years after cited as the basis for denial of Freedom of Information Law requests for police records.
While proposals to repeal or revamp the law have been bottled up in recent years, Democratic lawmakers from New York City have renewed their push to lift the secrecy surrounding police disciplinary matters in the wake of the Floyd case. Numerous protests were conducted in New York cities and communities across the nation over the weekend in response to a death that critics attribute to excessive police force.
The police unions and some law enforcement executives are pushing back.
"If it was so important to put this in the Civil Rights Law in 1976, why are the civil rights of police officers less important now than they were 44 years ago?" Thomas Mungeer, president of the New York State Police Benevolent Association, said in an interview with CNHI.
Reached in Lockport, Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti questioned the need to get rid of the shield on police records, suggesting the information the files contain could be used inappropriately to weaken prosecutions of criminal defendants with unsubstantiated allegations made against an officer years earlier.
"If I deemed an officer not fit to be working or not fit to be testifying in court, they wouldn't be employed here anymore," Filicetti said.
In New York City, Cuomo responded to the uproar over the Floyd death by promoting a package of measures that includes the disclosure of disciplinary records of police officers facing investigation. He also called for a national ban on the police use of choke-holds.
Over the weekend, Cuomo signaled that he supported the protesters. On Monday, though, he drew a distinction between those who participated in marches peacefully and those who engaged in looting and violence, contending the latter conduct "plays into the hands of the people and the forces who don't want to make the changes in the first place."
Cuomo, in recent days, has also vowed to sign legislation that "reforms" the civil rights law in question.
He may get his wish as the Democratic leaders of the state Assembly and Senate said Monday they plan to return to the statehouse next week to take up legislation, though they stopped short of specifying that amending the laws governing access to police records will be on the agenda.
One police advocate who opposes the repeal of the law, Peter Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs Association, acknowledged the opposing side in the debate has gained what may be unstoppable momentum over the past week.
Kehoe said he believes selective information from the files will be dredged up by defense lawyers in attempts to impeach the credibility of police officers when they take the stand in trials.
That will happen, he said, even when that information "has nothing to do with anything related to the case. It could become a side show in a case, and pretty soon the question of guilt or innocence of the person on trial is going to go by the wayside, and it's all going to be about whether this police officer did something wrong eight years ago."
The Legal Aid Society is calling for lawmakers to immediately repeal the statute, arguing it has kept New Yorkers in the dark regarding police misconduct and ineffective disciplinary actions against rogue cops.
The Legal Aid Society issued a statement on Saturday saying everyone should be disturbed by recent videos showing police “violently assaulting New Yorkers” and using pepper spray.
“This egregious misconduct underscores the need for New York state to swiftly repeal Police Secrecy Law 50-a, which keeps the public in the dark about officer misconduct and the NYPD’s broken disciplinary system,” according to the statement.
Joining that side of the argument, Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, D-Brooklyn, said ending the secrecy will help reduce instances of police misconduct and protect all New Yorkers, including relatives of police officers.
Ortiz contended the proposed repeal will help remedy what he called systemic "hierarchical problems" in police departments and improve accountability when there is wrongdoing.
In Plattsburgh, Clinton County Sheriff David Favro, suggested New York could end up with flawed legislation if lawmakers rush to take action in response to what he called the excessive use of force in Minneapolis.
"This is something that warrants a lot more discussion rather than just a knee-jerk reaction," Favro said. "I am not a fan of any type of legislation or governing changes that happen immediately after heinous offenses like we have seen over this past week."
Among statewide officials, Cuomo has not been alone in expressing support for critics of police conduct.
On Monday night, state Attorney General Letitia James criticized President Donald Trump's plan to deploy U.S. military troops to monitor the demonstrations in the wake of reports of looting and vandalism.
"We respect and will guard the right to peaceful protest, and my office will review any federal action with an eye toward protecting our state’s rights," James said in a statement.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
