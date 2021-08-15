Police investigate armed robbery at bakery

NIAGARA FALLS — Police investigating a Saturday afternoon armed robbery incident at DiCamillo’s on Pine Avenue took a youth into custody.
The robbery occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Reports from the scene indicated the youth had a gun. The suspect got away with a undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running westbound on Pine Avenue.
A responding officer located a male matching the suspect's description at a convenience store on the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. He was detained.
After further investigation, the juvenile was positively identified through witness and video surveillance. Crime scene and criminal investigation detectives were investigating.
