Police: Juvenile under investigation after LHS bomb threat 

After fielding a non-credible bomb threat against Lockport High School on Monday, police are investigating a juvenile suspect, Police Chief Steven Abbott said on Tuesday.
The threat, which was first relayed on the district's anonymous tip line, was communicated to Lockport Police Department about 6 a.m. Monday. As a precaution, the district decided to close the school for the day, as there was not enough time before classes began to determine whether the threat was real. A message was sent out from the district and students and staff were advised not to report to schoo. Bus drivers were notified of the reported threat as well.
Abbott said LPD, the Erie and Niagara County sheriff's offices and New York State Police all responded to LHS and multiple K9s searched the building. State Police activated a drone to check the top of the building.
By 9 a.m. Monday, the threat was determined to not be credible.
