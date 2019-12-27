BUFFALO — A West Seneca police officer has been charged after having an on-duty sexual encounter with a woman involved in a prior domestic violence incident.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Derek Vasquez, 35, was arraigned Thursday before West Seneca Town Justice Jeffrey M. Harrington on one count of official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor.
An Erie County DA’s Office release said, while working as an officer for the West Seneca Police Department, Vasquez had an on-duty sexual encounter in January 2019 with a victim of a domestic violence incident. The defendant had previous contact with this person after filing a domestic incident report on her behalf in the weeks prior to the incident.
The defendant, while on-duty as a police officer, is accused of presenting himself at the home of the victim for no other purposes than a sexual encounter. He was not dispatched to the location of the encounter for an official call.
Vasquez is scheduled to return on Jan. 24. He was released on his own recognizance.
Judge Harrington issued a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the victim.
If convicted on the charge, Vasquez faces up to one year in jail.
Flynn commended the West Seneca Police Department as well as the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit for their work in the investigation.
