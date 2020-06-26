One of the reforms for policing ordered by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is a review of each police department's policies that includes community participation, and Mayor Michelle Roman has formed a committee to comply with the requirement.
Roman said the committee will began meeting in the first couple of weeks of July.
The committee will consist of two representatives from the city's police board, two representatives from the human relations commission, two representatives from the Common Council, two representatives from the police union, Police Chief Steven Abbott, Community Policing Aide Mark Sanders, Deputy City Attorney Jason Cafarella and Personnel Director Mary Pat Filbert.
She plans to have a couple public meetings to get input from the public.
Cuomo in announcing the state Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative said that each local government and police agency must develop a plan that reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs.
The local governments and agencies must look at addressing use of force by police, crowd management, community policing, implicit bias awareness training, deescalation training and practices, restorative justice practices, community based outreach, a transparent citizen complaint disposition procedure and other issues raised by the community.
At the same time, Lockport officials are working with Lexipol, an outside company that begin working with the city last year.
LPD, which was accredited in 2013, had voluntarily withdrawn from the program in January 2018 after being informed by representatives that the department wouldn't pass reaccreditation and it would be best for the department to voluntarily withdraw.
With the Lexipol contract, the city will have an agency that has experts in all of the policies working on them, former Police Chief Steven Preisch said. Accreditation means that the Lockport Police Department will have policies that are reviewed by and approved by a state agency. Police Chief Steven Abbott
Police Chief Steven Abbott observed that Lockport is already in a unique situation because the city has had a civilian review board in charge of the hiring and firing of officers by city charter.
Abbott welcomed the committee review.
"It's a good thing to have different perspectives on how people would like their community policed," Abbott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.